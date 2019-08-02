Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Upped Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $829,920 as Stock Rose; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Intel (INTC) as Stock Value Declined

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 20640.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 41,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 19.18 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 138.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 5,235 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $274.02. About 1.21M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 5,245 shares to 118,198 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 38,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,160 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

