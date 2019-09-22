Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Upped Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holding; Cresud S.A. (CRESY) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Has Decreased Stake by $759,800 as Market Valuation Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 52,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.09 million, up from 966,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 28.65 million shares traded or 72.05% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 21/05/2018 – U.K. TO ALLOW REPRESENTATIONS UNTIL MAY 24 ON SKY/COMCAST DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Cresud S.A. (CRESY) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 75,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 453,968 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, down from 529,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cresud S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 47,230 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,489 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $120.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geopark Ltd by 26,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 129,765 shares to 289,997 shares, valued at $31.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 351,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,504 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).