Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Upped Coca (KO) Stake By $6.99 Million; Raytheon Co (RTN) Sentiment Is 1.46

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Coca (KO) stake by 25.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc acquired 151,947 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 748,195 shares with $35.06 million value, up from 596,248 last quarter. Coca now has $235.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%

Raytheon Co (RTN) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 517 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 355 reduced and sold stock positions in Raytheon Co. The funds in our database reported: 198.48 million shares, down from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Raytheon Co in top ten equity positions increased from 13 to 17 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 303 Increased: 376 New Position: 141.

Oakmont Corp holds 7.7% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company for 300,276 shares. Cypress Funds Llc owns 145,000 shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canal Insurance Co has 4.02% invested in the company for 65,000 shares. The Virginia-based Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A has invested 4.01% in the stock. Mu Investments Co. Ltd., a Japan-based fund reported 34,000 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $787.65 million for 16.09 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.68 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -2.09% below currents $55.04 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of KO in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Services holds 1.1% or 46,076 shares. Twin Capital Management reported 0.76% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Parsec Fin Mgmt reported 65,033 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cap Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 215,942 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 36,801 shares. Old Point & Finance Service N A holds 33,507 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Strategic Financial Inc invested in 6,016 shares. Parametric Lc holds 11.51M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. National Asset Management has 0.32% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Clean Yield Gru accumulated 7,016 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.64% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.59% or 4.40M shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 2.81 million were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Sandhill Partners Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 19,212 shares to 48,491 valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 343,624 shares and now owns 773,328 shares. Alphabet Inc Class A was reduced too.