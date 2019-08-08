Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Trimmed Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC) Sellers Increased By 6.69% Their Shorts

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) had an increase of 6.69% in short interest. TRHC’s SI was 4.89 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.69% from 4.58 million shares previously. With 369,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s short sellers to cover TRHC’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 308,366 shares traded. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has risen 6.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TRHC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRHC); 12/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 1Q Rev $42M-$43M; 12/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 4Q Rev $43.9M; 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS ACQUIRED PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Peak PACE Solutions to Join Capstone Performance Systems; 03/04/2018 – Philadelphia Media Network Ranks Tabula Rasa HealthCare No. 6 on 2018 Top Places to Work; 24/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 0.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 2,371 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 333,028 shares with $82.35 million value, down from 335,399 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $238.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $246.45. About 3.05M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The Company’s cloud software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its technology-enabled services and products for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.66B for 16.34 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

