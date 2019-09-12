Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Trimmed Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $12.31 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Glaxis Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $924,710

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 60,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 138,216 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16 million, down from 198,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $208.82. About 828,550 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 10,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 15,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 26,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 766,096 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Zendesk Inc: Tech Stock Up 50% in 2019, Additional 50% Gains Coming – Profit Confidential” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00M and $24.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zscaler: Time to Be a Contrarian? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Lost 20% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 69,964 shares to 335,162 shares, valued at $66.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 62,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).