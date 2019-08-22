Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; ISODIOL INTERNATIONAL ORDINARY SHAR (ISOLF) Shorts Decreased By 23.53%

ISODIOL INTERNATIONAL INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) had a decrease of 23.53% in short interest. ISOLF’s SI was 6,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 23.53% from 8,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3. About 107,440 shares traded. Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 0.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 2,481 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 327,770 shares with $52.09 million value, down from 330,251 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $117.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $163.79. About 1.60M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.37 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 14.37% above currents $163.79 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18800 target. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.1% or 1,554 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd holds 0.22% or 5,310 shares. 114,190 are owned by Amer National Ins Company Tx. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability owns 15,724 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 0.92% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Advisory Rech Inc holds 179,807 shares. Haverford Trust invested 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Leavell Inv Inc owns 43,182 shares. Farmers Trust has 1.63% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 36,240 shares. Glenview National Bank Tru Dept reported 12,759 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Limited has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1.36 million are held by Winslow Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Yhb Invest Advsr invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 382,035 shares to 386,281 valued at $64.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,307 shares and now owns 238,671 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was raised too.

Isodiol International Inc. develops and makes consumer products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $10.93 million. It offers functional beverages, anti-aging luxury skin care products, and cannabinoid nutraceuticals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm distributes its products to health food stores, specialty markets, health professional offices, spas, and cannabis dispensaries, as well as directly to consumer channels.