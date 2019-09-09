Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased by $20.17 Million; Walthausen & Company Has Trimmed Mueller Industries (MLI) Position as Share Price Rose

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 206,263 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 218,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mueller Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 61,396 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 106,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 660,562 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.47 million, up from 553,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim holds 2.63% or 1.02 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 1.94 million shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 2.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.98 million shares. Moon Capital Mngmt holds 21,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rock Point Ltd Liability, Vermont-based fund reported 66,132 shares. Archon Limited Liability Corporation has 94,500 shares for 3.78% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 4.62% stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management reported 727,714 shares stake. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miller Investment Management Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,420 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3.18% or 82,588 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Avalon Glob Asset Management has invested 5.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rench Wealth Management stated it has 40,065 shares or 4.98% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Group Inc accumulated 86,315 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 19,212 shares to 48,491 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 343,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,328 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30,194 activity.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 348,230 shares to 905,510 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 106,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,700 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF).

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.47M for 15.13 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MLI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 51.51 million shares or 1.20% less from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 41,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 0.49% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Sei Invs reported 2,767 shares. Geode Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 655,076 shares. Oppenheimer Company owns 6,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 186,758 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 3,800 shares. Cornerstone Inc stated it has 33 shares. Sterling Mngmt invested in 23,096 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp has 0% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 12,200 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 34,667 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.