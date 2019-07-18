Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) Lowered by $32.13 Million; As Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ward Ferry Management LTD Upped Holding

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 287,500 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 406,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 636,219 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.86M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 3.55M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna has 429,078 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com owns 157,880 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated owns 0.58% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 32,870 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 32,017 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Company accumulated 2,238 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 32,245 are held by Jolley Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne invested in 0.13% or 4,490 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Foundation Advisors accumulated 5,879 shares. Hightower Lta holds 128,222 shares. Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or invested 2.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wms Partners Limited Liability Corp invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Aristotle Cap Management Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hudock Capital Ltd Llc holds 628 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 5,761 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Contreras Jaime sold $12.42 million.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,871 shares to 442,386 shares, valued at $37.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).