Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Raised Position in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG); New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Has Lifted by $2.11 Million as Valuation Rose

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 3.95M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 04/04/2018 – India Today: Chairman MK Sharma evaluated ICICI-Videocon deal process, not third party; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 06/04/2018 – ICICI Bank Enables Non Resident lndians (NRls) to Send Money Through Social Media on its Money2lndia App; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 25/05/2018 – ICICI: SEBI NOTICE ISSUED AFTER INITIAL RESPONSES ON QUERIES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – ICICI: NO MATTER NEEDS TO BE REPORTED UNDER REGULATION 30; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES IPO PRICE BAND SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES PER SHARE

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 60,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 419,762 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, up from 359,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr Intll Commerce Inc has 30,000 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 94,800 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,682 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp reported 1.83 million shares. Culbertson A N Co invested in 59,973 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Inc New York stated it has 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First National accumulated 69,044 shares. 22,014 are owned by Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 7,738 shares in its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Capital holds 2,000 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 34,819 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 18,989 shares. Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Investors has invested 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fenimore Asset holds 4,767 shares.