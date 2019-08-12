Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Raised Alibaba Group Hldg Spon Adr (BABA) Stake by $11.81 Million as Stock Declined; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Holding in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Cut by $2.25 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 386,944 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Spon Adr (BABA) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 187,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.16M, up from 122,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,910 shares to 130,191 shares, valued at $153.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 27,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,925 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Btim Corporation holds 111,522 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.01% or 109,274 shares. Horan Capital Management holds 65,393 shares. Glenmede Com Na reported 0% stake. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 18,030 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Morgan Stanley holds 316,033 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 19,267 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 77,364 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Ser reported 85 shares. Waddell Reed Inc holds 0.05% or 215,766 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). First Interstate Financial Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 64,537 are held by West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corporation.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 14.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.