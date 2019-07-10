Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Position in Altria Group Com (MO) Has Lowered by $1.15 Million as Stock Rose; Pure Financial Advisors Decreased Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $767,334

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $352.71. About 2.34M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 20,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,818 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 4.89M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Llc Il stated it has 309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management stated it has 1.24 million shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.09% or 2,146 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com reported 0.11% stake. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.06% or 18,388 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt reported 1.86% stake. United Capital Finance Advisers Limited reported 182,424 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of owns 55,207 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,250 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 2.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,332 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 2,705 shares in its portfolio. 15,697 were reported by Smith Salley And. Eaton Vance invested 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Azimuth Management Limited Liability Com holds 2.05% or 80,197 shares in its portfolio.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares to 117,225 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity by 33,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.72 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FAA Official Sees Boeing’s 737 Max Flying By December – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Boeing a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,638 shares to 580,043 shares, valued at $43.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Spon Adr (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “E-Cig Ban Stubs Out This Tobacco Stock – Schaeffers Research” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The 5 Most Profitable Pot Stocks on the Planet – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cannabis Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.03B for 11.29 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.