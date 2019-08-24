Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Maintains Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 8,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 47,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 49,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – Business Wire” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Trust holds 332,692 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 2,910 shares. Lesa Sroufe holds 0.56% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,135 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 6.48M shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,645 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Intact has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cls Investments Ltd Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 95 shares. Highland Capital invested 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mariner Limited Liability Co reported 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fiduciary reported 249,238 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 75,000 shares. Central National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 5,749 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Leavell Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 6,166 shares. Raymond James Na owns 160,962 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Investment Llc holds 1.12M shares or 5.2% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adage Prtn Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.45M shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel reported 2.09% stake. Cambridge Advisors reported 32,485 shares stake. Community Service Ltd Com has invested 4.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 53,429 shares. Swedbank stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Exane Derivatives holds 97,358 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.42% or 652,000 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 451,957 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd accumulated 1.73% or 161,750 shares. Murphy Cap Inc invested in 50,492 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 61,338 shares to 201,366 shares, valued at $50.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,198 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).