Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Position by $1.13 Million; Stock Rose; As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stock Rose, Arga Investment Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $1.69 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 4,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.19 million, up from 166,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.71 million shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 19,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,409 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.91M, up from 319,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, February 7 WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 6,884 shares. $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. Shares for $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 82,338 shares to 223,134 shares, valued at $41.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 61,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,366 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 373,910 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.01% or 1,590 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hanseatic Management Svcs holds 7,593 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Limited Liability Com reported 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,142 were accumulated by Pier Limited Liability Company. Greystone Managed Invests Inc accumulated 29,579 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Crestwood Capital Mngmt Lp holds 6.78% or 48,600 shares in its portfolio. Whale Rock Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.17% stake. Cap World Investors invested in 0.62% or 10.45M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 38,609 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ithaka Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4.83% or 122,999 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Praesidium Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Co invested 10.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 71,500 shares to 191,754 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 28,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,664 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).