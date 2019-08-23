Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lifted Its Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $354,122; Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holding Boosted by Laffer Investments

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 9,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 1.01M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.06M, up from 6,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 581,472 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 20,140 shares to 4,818 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 343,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,328 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Corporation has invested 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 200 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 12,874 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 6,231 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 301,615 shares. Da Davidson & Company holds 0.01% or 22,791 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 4,126 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conning Inc accumulated 26,818 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.41M shares. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Lakeview Cap Partners Lc has invested 0.28% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Intact Inc has 11,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Seatown Pte invested 1.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.19% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Agf invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust National Bank Na holds 0.13% or 6,222 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has 1,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 3,472 were reported by Homrich And Berg. Sigma Planning has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 58,745 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 18,172 were accumulated by Windward Capital Mngmt Ca. Pitcairn reported 16,913 shares. Cetera Advsrs Llc reported 6,410 shares stake. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 134,705 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 0.16% or 66,400 shares. Fil holds 490,798 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 3,594 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe). Valicenti Advisory Services Inc reported 57,465 shares.

