Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lifted Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $13.92 Million as Stock Price Declined; Blue Edge Capital Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Raised by $758.62 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,246 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 billion, up from 9,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $215.36. About 3.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 69,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 335,162 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.81 million, up from 265,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $170.61. About 2.27M shares traded or 30.75% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, JetBlue And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 19 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Norfolk Southern’s Q1 – Forbes” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 0.03% or 18,349 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 398,686 shares. 3,831 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com. Dupont Capital has 14,649 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co accumulated 2,730 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). L & S Advisors Inc owns 22,771 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Company invested 0.38% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,065 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Enterprise Serv reported 5,411 shares. Brookstone Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cornerstone Inv Limited Co reported 6,487 shares. Century has 561,790 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 12,969 shares to 423,191 shares, valued at $57.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyft Inc by 55,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,972 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Pension reported 940,314 shares. Lederer And Assoc Inv Counsel Ca invested 0.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Egerton (Uk) Llp holds 0.35% or 194,003 shares. Cohen Mngmt holds 3.76% or 66,114 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,286 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bancshares Of Hawaii holds 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,725 shares. Argi Inv Ser Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 888 shares. Moreover, Legacy Capital has 1.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,681 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 65,426 shares. Sanders Ltd Com invested 5.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability invested 6.87% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 14.28 million shares. 136,312 were accumulated by Westend Advsr Lc. Tompkins accumulated 3,835 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $285.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 300 shares to 3,034 shares, valued at $238.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,765 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UnitedHealth’s David Wichmann buys record $4.6 million worth of UNH stock – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.