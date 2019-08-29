Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increases Stake in Chevron New (CVX); Perigon Wealth Management Cut Its Target (TGT) Holding by $324,000; Stock Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 20,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 541,651 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.72M, up from 521,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 3.34M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,147 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 10,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 4.90M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset invested in 313,286 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Com Of Oklahoma stated it has 31,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 24,685 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. 1.99 million are owned by Adage Prtnrs Gp Lc. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 31 shares. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.99% or 36,015 shares. Atwood & Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 5,601 shares. 13,890 were reported by High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Asset Mngmt Grp Inc owns 2,110 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Llc has invested 0.65% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Centurylink Investment Mngmt stated it has 23,216 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has 291,902 shares. 9,572 are owned by Bbr Partners Llc.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 81,017 shares to 88,758 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 82,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,134 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Target Rockets Past $100 Per Share on Strong 2nd-Quarter Earnings Performance – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “15 Retail Survivors to Buy for the Long Run – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.