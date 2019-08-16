Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increases Position in Nike (NKE); Sheets Smith Wealth Management Maintains Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 68.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 9,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 1.02M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 24,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 442,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.25M, up from 417,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.42M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,496 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 78,779 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 2,734 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Southeast Asset Advisors holds 0.33% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 19,540 shares. Westpac Bk owns 15,936 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 1.11 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ameriprise has 198,935 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Axa holds 89,828 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company stated it has 29,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Thornburg Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 491,437 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.47% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 284,443 shares. Junto Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 366,376 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12,000 shares to 39,200 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,013 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 83,637 shares to 710,399 shares, valued at $37.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 27,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,925 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).