Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increases Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA); Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Share Price Rose While Headinvest Has Trimmed by $592,470 Its Holding

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 52,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.09M, up from 966,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 10.49 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video)

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 10,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 8,996 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 19,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 2.39 million shares traded or 30.16% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL-RICH EV BATTERIES SEEN PREFERRED FOR NEXT 10-15 YRS: BHP; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 05/03/2018 – GLOBAL ECONOMY STRONG DESPITE ‘REGRETTABLE’ U.S. TARIFFS: BHP

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BHP urges investors to nix resolution against coal lobby groups – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BHP nears deal on Nimba stake sale – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP promises record dividend payout – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BHP asked to cut ties with mining lobbyists – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 14,189 shares to 104,009 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 32,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

