Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Position in At&T (T) Raised as Stock Price Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 63,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 724,270 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.35 million, up from 660,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $220.02. About 11.74 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, up from 164,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 18.41M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,383 shares to 367,898 shares, valued at $71.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,104 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

