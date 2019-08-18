Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $991,790 as Shares Declined; As Chimerix (CMRX) Share Value Rose, Artal Group Sa Lowered Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 16,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 921,560 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.49M, up from 904,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 442,200 shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 11,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP reported 2.62 million shares. Moreover, State Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Financial Bank Of America De reported 167,655 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 77,200 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 10,423 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc holds 7,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 140,012 shares. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Northern Trust stated it has 507,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Opaleye Management holds 0.56% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 960,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 903 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,245 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. The insider Sherman Michael A. bought $104,316. MIDDLETON FRED A also bought $87,678 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares.

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chimerix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chimerix beefs up management team; shares up 13% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chimerix Announces Management Updates Nasdaq:CMRX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 100,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $31.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solid Biosciences Inc by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 27,860 shares to 549,925 shares, valued at $71.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 83,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,399 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.