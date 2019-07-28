Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increased Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $1.69 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Mplx LP (MPLX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Virtu Financial Decreased Its Stake

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,167 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96M, up from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 40,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,133 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 89,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 4.49 million shares traded or 124.95% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory has 3.18% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 5.01 million shares. Fincl Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Moreover, First Hawaiian State Bank has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 2,196 shares. Comerica Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Monetary Gp Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com accumulated 2.45M shares. 21,210 are held by Franklin Res. Spirit Of America Mngmt stated it has 623,439 shares. Nbw Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 160,341 shares. 65,583 were reported by Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Com. Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 18,542 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 1.71% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 2.98 million shares. Country Club Na has 13,944 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Somerset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 731,508 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 156,422 shares to 286,327 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 43,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A by 16,295 shares to 85,753 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 61,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,366 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Management owns 3,481 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 11,676 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Seizert Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,880 shares. 2,535 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 21,637 shares. Pinnacle Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,006 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aperio Gp Limited reported 355,838 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Comm Bancorporation stated it has 0.52% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corporation holds 74,167 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 175,946 shares. 78,010 were accumulated by Ws Mgmt Lllp. 3,446 are held by Telemus Limited Co.

