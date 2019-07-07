Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $4.88 Million; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Continues to Hold Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 5439.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 155,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, up from 2,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 12,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,201 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.28 million, up from 213,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A by 16,295 shares to 85,753 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,028 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.