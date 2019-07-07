Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Holds Position in Servicenow (NOW); Raging Capital Management Decreased Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) as Share Value Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 181,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, down from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 339,310 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 4,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.19M, up from 166,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 734,335 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 20,140 shares to 4,818 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 19,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,917 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million. Schneider David also sold $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M worth of stock. $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc by 19,997 shares to 262,836 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 88,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).