Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Holding in United Rentals (URI) Has Trimmed by $2.19 Million; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Boosted Stake in Twitter (TWTR)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 19,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, down from 67,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 1.30 million shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 79,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 911,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 831,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91B market cap company. The stock increased 8.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 57.42M shares traded or 341.41% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 109,705 shares to 436,315 shares, valued at $41.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 151,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 34,248 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,033 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 45,758 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. Alps accumulated 5,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 13,087 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Loews Corp has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.06% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 68,657 shares. M&T Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whitnell And invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested in 27,408 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.91% or 94,900 shares. Virtu Fin Llc owns 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,798 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 271,000 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tremblant Capital Gru holds 3.25 million shares. Shellback Capital Lp has 175,000 shares. Jacobs And Company Ca stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund owns 14,484 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 15,571 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.6% or 75,540 shares. Texas-based Hodges Management Inc has invested 0.6% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp has 0.04% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Allstate owns 35,475 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Hudock. Franklin invested in 0% or 24,979 shares. 73,900 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 152,542 shares stake.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Twitter Reports Upbeat Sales – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “RBC’s Quick Reaction To Twitter’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has the potential to become a much bigger force in media, denying an opportunity for Apple stock – Live Trading News” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter Beats Q2 Sales Estimates, Daily Active Users Strong – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.