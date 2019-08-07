Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Holding in Coca (KO) Has Increased as Share Price Rose; Bristol John W & Company Has Trimmed Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $448,780

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 2,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 509,719 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.34M, down from 512,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $221.42. About 777,760 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 151,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 748,195 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.06M, up from 596,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 16.50 million shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $513.22M for 24.07 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

