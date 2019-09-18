Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Upped Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Dunkin Brands Group Has 1.09 Sentiment

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 140 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 128 sold and trimmed positions in Dunkin Brands Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 71.19 million shares, up from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dunkin Brands Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 104 Increased: 94 New Position: 46.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 2.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc acquired 32,877 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 1.48M shares with $81.09 million value, up from 1.45M last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $207.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.92% above currents $49.41 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 408,754 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.70 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 29.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

