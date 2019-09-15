Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Trimmed Conocophillips (COP) Position by $654,225 as Market Valuation Declined; Intelsat Sa (I) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.17 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 10,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 932,721 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.90 million, down from 943,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.21M shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 533,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 647,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 819,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat board expands to nine members – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intelsatâ€™s Chief Executive Officer to Present at Goldman Sachsâ€™ 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Happy With Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 5.8% Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 14.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 0.57% or 162,355 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cambiar Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 711,776 shares. Check Capital Mngmt Ca has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.06% or 93,360 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.05% or 2,177 shares. The New York-based Schafer Cullen has invested 1.99% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.52% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 881,107 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin has invested 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Markston Intl Ltd Liability Company holds 82,018 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 673,373 are held by Axa. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 83,820 shares or 0.09% of the stock. West Oak Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 62 shares. First National Tru owns 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 12,248 shares.