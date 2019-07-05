Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Raised Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Value Line Fund (VALU)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Value Line Fund Inc (VALU) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 14 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 11 cut down and sold holdings in Value Line Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 732,103 shares, down from 775,576 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Value Line Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 22.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc acquired 162,212 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 877,750 shares with $37.28M value, up from 715,538 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $246.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $247.09 million. The Company’s investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds , options, and convertible securities. It has a 24.01 P/E ratio. The firm offers comprehensive research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, The Value Line Small & Mid-Cap 300, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Value Line, Inc. for 33,089 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 53,782 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 690 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,828 shares.

The stock decreased 5.09% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 55 shares traded. Value Line, Inc. (VALU) has risen 11.49% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.06% the S&P500. Some Historical VALU News: 20/04/2018 – Value Line Boosts Dividen; 20/04/2018 – Value Line Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Value Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VALU); 14/03/2018 Value Line 3Q EPS 93c; 20/04/2018 – Value Line, Inc. Announces a 5.56% Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.19 Per Common Share

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. Another trade for 43,800 shares valued at $1.81M was sold by LANKLER DOUGLAS M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division accumulated 510,317 shares. Beaumont Partners Limited Liability Company reported 21,067 shares. Leisure Mngmt stated it has 25,233 shares. 5,417 were reported by Moon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Co has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chevy Chase Trust Holding Inc invested in 0.81% or 4.82M shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 54,697 shares. Covington Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79,785 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 877,834 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 60.67 million shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 1.64% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 9,228 were reported by Cidel Asset Mgmt. Court Place Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 1.41% or 82,084 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 129,248 shares or 3.97% of the stock.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 406,674 shares to 636,219 valued at $50.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) stake by 20,140 shares and now owns 4,818 shares. Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) was reduced too.