Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Raised Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $3.97 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Progressive (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Northcoast Asset Management Decreased by $23.02 Million Its Holding

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 96.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 287,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 9,373 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, down from 297,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 19,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 166,051 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.48M, up from 146,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $756.01 million for 14.79 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21,814 shares to 50,598 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWD).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,246 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $194.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,967 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

