Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered Target (TGT) Position By $6.48 Million; Zacks Investment Management Has Lowered Fortinet (FTNT) Holding By $2.68 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 47.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 81,017 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 2.43%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 88,758 shares with $7.12M value, down from 169,775 last quarter. Target Corp now has $45.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.50 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%

Zacks Investment Management decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 10.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management sold 32,293 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 1.66%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 266,195 shares with $22.35M value, down from 298,488 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 1.09M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Target Corporation Announces 3.1 Percent Dividend Increase – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Target Changed The Narrative – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target declares $0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85 million for 13.65 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Target had 26 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Sell”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by UBS.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 16,810 shares to 921,560 valued at $54.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 109,705 shares and now owns 436,315 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Fortinet had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was upgraded by First Analysis to “Outperform” on Friday, February 8. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Fortinet, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FTNT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Offers Integrated Security for Business Branches – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23M for 65.70 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.