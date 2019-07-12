Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered Its United Rentals (URI) Stake; THALES ORDINARY SHARES (THLEF) Shorts Down By 0.09%

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 28.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 19,212 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 48,491 shares with $5.54M value, down from 67,703 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $10.81B valuation. The stock increased 4.03% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 612,266 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $359.29 million for 7.52 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 162,212 shares to 877,750 valued at $37.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Spon Adr (NYSE:BABA) stake by 64,876 shares and now owns 187,227 shares. Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.