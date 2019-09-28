Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Stake as Stock Rose; Skba Capital Management Lifted Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $567,300

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 12,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 429,504 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.06 million, down from 442,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 101,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, up from 95,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 41,700 shares to 715,700 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,290 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 0.03% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 29,370 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mngmt LP holds 0.16% or 40,586 shares. Epoch Invest Incorporated invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated holds 0.01% or 24,083 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bb&T holds 0.29% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 180,386 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs Incorporated owns 22,890 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Lc stated it has 6,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 128,799 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 32,969 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 236,831 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Town & Country Bank & Co Dba First Bankers Co reported 17,046 shares. Massachusetts-based Bollard Grp Lc has invested 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 192,983 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, Lathrop Invest Mgmt has 4.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 20,921 are owned by Sigma Planning. Citizens & Northern Corp reported 1.64% stake. Massachusetts-based Colony Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pioneer Bancorp N A Or owns 109,757 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Arrow Financial reported 22,958 shares. Howland Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 2,848 are held by Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division. Sns Fin Gru Ltd Company stated it has 2,458 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv reported 1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 13,772 are held by West Coast Ltd Llc. Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc reported 0.15% stake.