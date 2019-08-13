Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered Dollar General (DG) Stake By $4.56 Million; Pointstate Capital LP Has Decreased Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Stake By $996,400

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) stake by 27.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 18,800 shares as Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 50,000 shares with $2.70 million value, down from 68,800 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp (Call) now has $76.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 5.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased Dollar General Corp (DG) stake by 8.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 38,355 shares as Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 436,160 shares with $52.03M value, down from 474,515 last quarter. Dollar General Corp now has $34.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 1.23M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 195,183 shares to 419,533 valued at $98.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 682,420 shares and now owns 752,920 shares. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 18. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 3.55 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 10,468 shares. Brave Asset Management holds 0.12% or 3,904 shares in its portfolio. Fagan has invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.1% or 191,642 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 30,983 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 4.29M shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 38,813 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Nebraska-based First Retail Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Federated Invsts Pa owns 54,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bbr Partners Ltd Co has 3,759 shares. Boston Family Office Llc invested in 0.77% or 131,685 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Lc holds 3.94% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 7.96M shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.07% or 21,655 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 151,947 shares to 748,195 valued at $35.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 382,035 shares and now owns 386,281 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.35 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General had 31 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Guggenheim. UBS maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, May 31 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Loop Capital. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Top Pick” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of DG in report on Monday, March 18 to “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of DG in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Semper Augustus Invs Gp Ltd Co holds 55,147 shares. 985 were accumulated by Fort Ltd Partnership. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 1.16M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Services holds 2.98% or 124,163 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.13% or 4.02M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 455,399 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 2,005 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 23,192 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 366,307 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 26,151 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 3.65 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 10,798 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 35,076 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability owns 3,909 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 36,962 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P.