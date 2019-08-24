Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lifted Stake in Servicenow (NOW); As American Intl Group (AIG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 4,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 171,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.19 million, up from 166,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56 million shares traded or 54.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.56M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 19,483 shares to 537,917 shares, valued at $55.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 20,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,818 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,129 shares. Kames Capital Plc owns 2.72% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 389,904 shares. 27,196 are owned by South State Corporation. 20,000 are owned by Alkeon Cap Management. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com, New York-based fund reported 41 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 33,859 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Stifel Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 43,520 shares. 120 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Crossvault Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dana Incorporated reported 2,188 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 56,125 were reported by Huber Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Duncker Streett & holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4.73M shares. Moreover, Finemark Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ls Advsr Limited accumulated 36,490 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 68,766 are held by Montag A And Assoc. Moody Bank Trust Division reported 685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 74,786 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated accumulated 4,381 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Jnba Finance Advisors has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.72% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 116,516 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 28,280 shares. Plante Moran Advisors holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio.