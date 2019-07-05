Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lifted Holding in Nike (NKE) by $2.09 Million; Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Upped Position by $402,435 as Stock Value Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,366 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 2,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.60 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 24,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 442,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.25 million, up from 417,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.88. About 5.61 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 5,246 shares to 41,975 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 21,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,725 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Co has 8,529 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 3,038 shares in its portfolio. California-based Montecito Bank has invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wagner Bowman Corporation reported 8,614 shares. Wellington Group Llp stated it has 7.21M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.53% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 22,302 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.49% or 249,390 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.77% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Vanguard stated it has 0.26% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sva Plumb Wealth Lc holds 0.03% or 2,633 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 3,367 shares. Natl Asset Inc reported 8,805 shares stake. Greenleaf has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Salem Inv Counselors owns 13,917 shares. Nbw Lc invested in 52,462 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Alta Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 82,850 shares. Private Na has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ser Automobile Association invested 0.24% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Ny reported 12,280 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 66,805 shares. Northern has invested 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hl Financial Services Limited Liability invested in 112,137 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 5,825 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 2,125 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,856 shares to 295,204 shares, valued at $56.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 38,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,160 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).