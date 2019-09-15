Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Increased Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake by $2.21 Million as Stock Value Declined; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose While Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Raised by $1.61 Million Its Stake

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 281.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 15,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 5,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 52,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.09 million, up from 966,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 14,189 shares to 104,009 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 25,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,818 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 0.11% stake. Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,427 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust invested in 1% or 29,071 shares. Lenox Wealth Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 400 shares. Hm Payson And reported 0.1% stake. Boys Arnold & Incorporated reported 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 2.20 million shares stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com accumulated 4.90 million shares. Livingston Grp Asset Com (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.47% or 24,378 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,605 shares stake. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.05% stake. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.48% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 11,188 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 8,059 shares.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11,156 shares to 46,528 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,625 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).