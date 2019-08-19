Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake by $15.07 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As National Instruments Corp. (NATI) Market Valuation Declined, Bares Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $11.46 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 82,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 223,134 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.05 million, down from 305,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.33M shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NATI) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 260,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 4.18 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.27M, down from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National Instruments Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 348,220 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 34,250 shares to 380,579 shares, valued at $37.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 20,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,300 shares to 338,233 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 21,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.