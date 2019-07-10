Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Decreased Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Its Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) Holding

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) stake by 10.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 26,200 shares as Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC)’s stock declined 7.91%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 287,480 shares with $11.72M value, up from 261,280 last quarter. Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 72,532 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 21.69% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 0.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 2,481 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 327,770 shares with $52.09M value, down from 330,251 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $127.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.52. About 1.41M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Mngmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Regent Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 1.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 338,988 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Howland Mgmt Ltd owns 2,064 shares. Tanaka Capital Mgmt invested in 6,032 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Grimes & Com holds 0.05% or 3,639 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 1.68 million shares. 89,828 were accumulated by Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Company. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,172 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,742 shares. Sns Financial Grp Lc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Griffin Asset reported 44,571 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust holds 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 8,917 shares. America First Invest Advsr Lc reported 97,394 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.10 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6. Deily Linnet F had sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Students’ Radars – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 46,814 shares to 259,285 valued at $46.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 9,319 shares and now owns 1.23 million shares. Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 3,658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 0.14% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). 10,889 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Voya Inv Management Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 10,011 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.04% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Principal Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 13,921 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 19,533 shares. Anderson Hoagland & has 21,689 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Sei Com reported 34,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc reported 250,528 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Elizabeth Park Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 287,480 shares or 4.68% of all its holdings. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 3,877 shares.