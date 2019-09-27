Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Decreased By $1.79 Million Its Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Position; Ingersoll-rand PLC (IR) Sentiment Is 0.9

Ingersoll-rand PLC (IR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 257 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 285 sold and decreased their equity positions in Ingersoll-rand PLC. The investment professionals in our database now own: 182.25 million shares, up from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ingersoll-rand PLC in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 244 Increased: 176 New Position: 81.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) stake by 12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 14,189 shares as Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 104,009 shares with $13.18M value, down from 118,198 last quarter. Ingersoll Rand Plc now has $29.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.48. About 1.03M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Has Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Ingersoll Rand’s Trane® and Thermo King® Businesses Increase Sustainability Ambitions at Climate Week NYC – CSRwire.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) stake by 286,222 shares to 913,095 valued at $63.94 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 62,254 shares and now owns 695,847 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) was raised too.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.08 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 9.43% above currents $123.48 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $13500 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $12200 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 6 report.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $29.83 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 21.4 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc for 48,361 shares. Gates Capital Management Inc. owns 701,150 shares or 3.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Generation Investment Management Llp has 2.49% invested in the company for 2.85 million shares. The Massachusetts-based De Burlo Group Inc has invested 2.47% in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co, a New York-based fund reported 381,450 shares.

