Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Cut Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; 3 Analysts Bullish Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 0.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 2,371 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 333,028 shares with $82.35 million value, down from 335,399 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $231.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $243.97. About 3.30M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 18. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NDLS in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9.5 target in Friday, March 22 report. See Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) latest ratings:

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Upgrade

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $330.00 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Noodles & Company shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Point Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 134,851 shares stake. Mill Road Capital Management Limited Liability holds 42.72% or 4.80 million shares in its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.26% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp accumulated 82,133 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 407,905 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 5,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited has invested 0.06% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Geode Cap Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 398,479 shares. 45,783 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.01% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Co owns 27,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 61,930 shares. Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 4.91% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,566 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 970 shares.

The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 430,122 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Noodles & Co (NDLS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s (MCD) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Executives on the move at UnitedHealth Group – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth declares $1.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.58 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,637 are owned by Private. Boston Limited Liability Co owns 31,897 shares. Jump Trading Ltd reported 1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 8,655 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Fin Counselors owns 77,458 shares. Country Bancorporation reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 571 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A accumulated 834 shares. Sei Invests holds 615,547 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 27,107 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.82% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3.08M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 1,786 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 18,115 shares. Provident Tru Company holds 9.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 985,790 shares. 1,576 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. $3.08M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BURKE RICHARD T. $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 212,232 shares to 943,446 valued at $62.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 46,814 shares and now owns 259,285 shares. Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.