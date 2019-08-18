Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Shares Rose; Aviva Plc Maintains Holding in Duke Realty (DRE)

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 70.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 94,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 228,787 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 133,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 1.68M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 61,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 201,366 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.29M, down from 262,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “9 stocks with dividend yields over 4% in a sector that often beats the broader market – MarketWatch” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan bullish on residential, industrial REITs, not so much on malls – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Realty Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 170,750 shares to 65,546 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 26,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,954 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 16,810 shares to 921,560 shares, valued at $54.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).