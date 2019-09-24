Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Boosted By $13.92 Million Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position; Seritage Growth Properties Class A (SRG) SI Decreased By 0.3%

Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) had a decrease of 0.3% in short interest. SRG’s SI was 10.75M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.3% from 10.78M shares previously. With 152,900 avg volume, 70 days are for Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG)’s short sellers to cover SRG’s short positions. The SI to Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s float is 32.91%. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 181,563 shares traded. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has risen 0.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SRG News: 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Sears real estate chief to leave U.S. retailer; 12/04/2018 – The location had been sold to REIT Seritage and leased back to Sears as part of a major real estate transaction three years ago; 13/04/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – SEARS HOLDINGS EXERCISED RIGHT UNDER MASTER LEASE TO TERMINATE MASTER LEASE WITH RESPECT TO 9 UNPROFITABLE STORES; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 21/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and First Washington Realty Announce Partnership to Own The Corbin Collection in West Hartford,; 13/04/2018 – Seritage: Termination Fee Equal to One Year Base Rent, Operating Expenses; 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 21/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and First Washington Realty Announce Partnership to Own The Corbin Collection in West Hartford, Connecticut

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 26.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc acquired 69,964 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 335,162 shares with $66.81 million value, up from 265,198 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $47.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.51. About 1.11M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`

Among 8 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $205.88’s average target is 14.69% above currents $179.51 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $13800 target in Monday, April 29 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. 525 shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F., worth $100,546 on Monday, July 29.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 351,056 shares to 570,504 valued at $32.59M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 6,713 shares and now owns 288,491 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,279 were reported by Plancorp Ltd. Citigroup holds 0.04% or 278,032 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.63% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 871,847 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.05% or 7,130 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,014 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Llc has invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 2,153 shares. Hills Bank & Tru accumulated 0.55% or 10,701 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,077 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Com stated it has 6,713 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Haverford Com reported 17,265 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 373,029 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd has 12,909 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. California-based Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has invested 4.41% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

