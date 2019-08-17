Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake; Hornbeck Offshore Services Has 0.46 Sentiment

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc (HOS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 13 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 28 sold and decreased their positions in Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 20.80 million shares, down from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 18 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 26.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 82,338 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 223,134 shares with $41.05 million value, down from 305,472 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $47.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.24M shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $217.33’s average target is 17.51% above currents $184.94 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Needham maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Management reported 3.11% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Pictet Asset reported 1.05 million shares. Hrt Limited Company has 7,768 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Arrowmark Colorado Lc owns 10,688 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 0.11% or 58,285 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 2,143 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 104,809 shares. Guardian Trust holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 31,010 shares. 300 were reported by Duncker Streett And Incorporated. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 411 shares. France-based Cap Fund Management has invested 0.11% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Valley Advisers owns 118 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.24% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 21,873 shares to 633,593 valued at $20.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 142,350 shares and now owns 629,209 shares. Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

The stock increased 10.56% or $0.0635 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6648. About 67,831 shares traded. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) has declined 78.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS); 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. The company has market cap of $25.26 million. It operates offshore supply vessels , multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore gas and oil exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally.

Caspian Capital Lp holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. for 1.33 million shares. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp owns 3.17 million shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd has 0.91% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The New York-based Fine Capital Partners L.P. has invested 0.64% in the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P., a New York-based fund reported 3.70 million shares.