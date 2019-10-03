Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Decreased Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $654,225; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Has Lowered Holding as Stock Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 10,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 932,721 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.90M, down from 943,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 554,668 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 288,887 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 148,369 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 175,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 11.12 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 13.13 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 12,112 shares to 550,029 shares, valued at $62.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 69,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C).