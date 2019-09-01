Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $3.59 Million as Share Price Declined; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Share Price Rose, Narwhal Capital Management Decreased Stake by $408,000

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 27,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 549,925 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.36 million, down from 577,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.87M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 04/04/2018 – Lilly and Sigilon Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Next big test for biotech investors is FDA review on Lilly arthritis drug; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND RESEARCH PACT THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 106,805 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 118,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Hospitality Net: Blackstone Agrees to $4.8 Billion LaSalle Hotel Deal – Bloomberg.com; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone offers peek into private equity’s UK gender pay gap; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 30/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS CIRSA; NO TERMS; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG & COMPANY, L.P. – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE PURCHASE OF BERLIN RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S JON GRAY COMMENTS AT DEUTSCHE BANK FIN SERV CONF; 18/03/2018 – Blackstone Grants New Rewards to CEO Schwarzman; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE ANNOUNCES GENDER PAY GAP REPORT 2017 IN EMAILED STMT

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 212,232 shares to 943,446 shares, valued at $62.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 106,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs expanded use of Lilly’s Taltz – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly Announces Superiority of Taltz® (ixekizumab) versus TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in Delivering Total Skin Clearance at Week 12 in Topline Results from Head-to-Head (IXORA-R) Trial in People Living with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.64% stake. First Bancshares owns 3,462 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Llc accumulated 1,546 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc invested in 41,541 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.35% or 167,861 shares. Hexavest holds 0.42% or 258,260 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). California-based First Republic Investment has invested 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Forbes J M And Llp reported 0.07% stake. John G Ullman & Assocs Inc holds 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 3,700 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 0.07% or 10,374 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 749,069 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm invested in 9,885 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Roundview Limited Liability invested in 5,668 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Finemark Bankshares & holds 0.19% or 25,620 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 34,347 shares to 103,107 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.83 million for 21.08 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc owns 10,800 shares. First Personal Services owns 8,070 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0% or 325 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 1.92% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1.70 million shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 186,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech reported 20,020 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc has 0.32% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 3.73M shares. Schafer Cullen accumulated 9,740 shares. Iconiq Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,750 shares. King Wealth holds 0.19% or 17,612 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Doliver Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 10,676 shares. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.