Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Cut Holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by $561,215 as Stock Rose; Ugi New (UGI) Holder Swiss National Bank Increased Its Holding

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 580,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.16M, up from 565,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 1.09 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 5,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,198 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76M, down from 123,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.35. About 1.22M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Security holds 0.14% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. 2,809 were accumulated by Huntington State Bank. Nomura Holdg, Japan-based fund reported 160,463 shares. Thompson Inv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,630 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 218,843 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 2,204 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Ltd Co invested in 542 shares. Financial Svcs Corp reported 196 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). National Asset Mgmt reported 2,778 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bridgecreek Limited Liability Company owns 17,830 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.13% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 162,212 shares to 877,750 shares, valued at $37.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 60,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $494.37 million for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

