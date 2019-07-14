Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Cut By $12.42 Million Its At&T (T) Position; Shorts at Alteryx Class A (AYX) Raised By 7.03%

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 17.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 400,712 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 1.89M shares with $59.42 million value, down from 2.30M last quarter. At&T Inc now has $245.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Alteryx Inc Class A (NYSE:AYX) had an increase of 7.03% in short interest. AYX's SI was 5.59M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.03% from 5.23 million shares previously. With 868,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Alteryx Inc Class A (NYSE:AYX)'s short sellers to cover AYX's short positions. The SI to Alteryx Inc Class A's float is 17.11%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 635,462 shares traded. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 157.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 153.00% the S&P500.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $7.19 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 261.96 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.

Among 3 analysts covering Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alteryx has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88.50's average target is -23.04% below currents $115 stock price.

Among 3 analysts covering Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alteryx has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88.50’s average target is -23.04% below currents $115 stock price. Alteryx had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year's $0.91 per share.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.35 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 106,698 shares to 660,562 valued at $125.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 142,350 shares and now owns 629,209 shares. Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.