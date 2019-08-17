Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX); Pettyjohn Wood & White Raised Medtronic (MDT) Holding by $424,515

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 23,673 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 19,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 9,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.15 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Approved to Start Pivotal Trial to Evaluate New Extended Wear Infusion Set – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 152,400 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.16M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cipher Capital Lp invested in 1.07% or 148,852 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Sequoia Advisors Limited Company reported 54,230 shares stake. Coldstream Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cordasco Ntwk reported 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hightower Llc holds 0.15% or 245,121 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gateway Advisers Limited holds 845,849 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il invested in 8,266 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity has 0.28% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alabama-based Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.