Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Continues to Hold Position in Nike (NKE); Bristol John W & Company Has Boosted Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Declined

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 392,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 916,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.56M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 24,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 442,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.25M, up from 417,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.64. About 1.03 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Fantastic Friday – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Nike Makes Moves to Control Its Retail Inventory – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 101,558 shares to 575,987 shares, valued at $27.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc Cl A by 16,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,753 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 3.76M shares. Suncoast Equity holds 4.34% or 232,212 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 179,225 shares or 0.98% of the stock. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.28% or 14,325 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.55% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP stated it has 3.49M shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 20,892 shares. Arrow Finance owns 22,925 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,769 shares. Mu Investments Limited holds 73,600 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Paloma Management has invested 0.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Violich Cap Mngmt holds 115,217 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board reported 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.01% or 116,938 shares. Cohen Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.48% or 45,240 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund has invested 3.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ranger Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 405 shares. Davis R M has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Comm Bank & Trust holds 134,211 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. South State reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Coldstream Cap Inc has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,424 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc has 115,100 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,649 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Df Dent & Inc stated it has 67,767 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,230 shares.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,291 shares to 481,446 shares, valued at $59.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 540,858 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).