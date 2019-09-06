Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Lyons Wealth Management Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $2.46 Million; Stock Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 2.78M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 65,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 198,872 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.30 million, up from 133,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.35B market cap company. The stock increased 5.77% or $11.56 during the last trading session, reaching $212.05. About 6.91 million shares traded or 462.81% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Mngmt Lc reported 714 shares. Northeast Mgmt holds 54,913 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Com stated it has 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palouse Cap has 35,069 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.23M shares. Finemark Commercial Bank owns 2.83 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,098 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp accumulated 0.46% or 18.08M shares. Moreover, Blume Mgmt has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 120 shares. Montag A & Assocs stated it has 20,895 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp owns 25,157 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 383,122 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,851 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 58,058 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 14,617 shares. Scott Selber reported 16,504 shares. Monetta Financial Svcs has invested 0.53% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.57% or 254,004 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). M&T Bank holds 0.03% or 20,262 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 671 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks holds 141,425 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Llc invested in 0.01% or 15 shares. 5.45 million are held by Blackrock. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Art Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 18,200 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability has 4.28% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,481 shares to 327,770 shares, valued at $52.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 82,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,134 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

